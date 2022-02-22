Landry Leaving? Browns WR Hints Of Pending Exit From Cleveland

Videos by OutKick

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry tweeted Tuesday that he would “like to stay” in Cleveland but that he is confident he can do his “part in winning a championship elsewhere.”

“I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere,” Landry said.

1/2 Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain,Partial quad tear and bone bruise. Then came back way to early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 22, 2022

Landry struggled with injuries throughout the 2021 season, beginning with a Week 2 knee sprain, and went on to finish the season with 52 catches in 12 games. The WR had 570 yards receiving with only two receiving touchdowns.

ESPN reports Landry did not speak with reporters through the team the rest of the season following wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s release in early November. Landry and Beckham are close friends dating back to their time together playing at LSU.

2/3 Also my media availability didn’t happen because I was focused on getting on the field as healthy as possible during the week and after games.. a strategic plan was set in place to be followed. I put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 22, 2022

Landry tweeted an explanation for why he stayed silent as the Browns struggled, saying he was “focused on getting on the field as healthy as possible during the week and after games.”

3/3 I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere. — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 22, 2022

ESPN reports Landry is not a free agent but has no guaranteed money left on his deal.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.