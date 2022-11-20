Lana Rhoades Says Hi, Haley Kalil Models Lingerie & Former MLB All-Star Asdrubal Cabrera Punched A Guy In The Winter League For Celebrating A Home Run

Survival of the fittest

Week 12 was supposed to be a quiet one in College Football. There weren’t many big games on the schedule, but it quickly turned into an exercise in survival.

Those who survived kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Those who did not had those dreams end. Spoiler alert, there was a playoff contender who dropped a game to an unranked team.

No. 3 Michigan needed nine fourth quarter points to defeat an unranked Illinois team and stay undefeated. It was ugly, but they kept their playoff hopes alive. Another team that survived was No. 4 TCU. They remained undefeated after they defeated Baylor with a last second game winning field goal.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State both let their opponents hang around in games they should have won easily. They won those games, but neither looked ready for a playoff run.

The Top 5 team that did not survive Saturday was No. 5 Tennessee. They had no answer for the unranked South Carolina offense. The Gamecocks jumped out to a 21-7 first quarter lead before the Volunteers clawed their way back into the game.

It was South Carolina’s night and they put things into an extra gear late in the game. The Cocks turned a four point lead late in the third quarter into a 63-38 beat down.

A night to remember 🤙 pic.twitter.com/piBLRmUony — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 20, 2022

One of the best games on Saturday was the shootout between No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA. The back-and-forth game ended with a 48-45 USC win. Defeating their rival and surviving the trip to the Rose Bowl kept the Trojans’ playoff hopes alive.

Don’t pimp a home run around Asdrubal Cabrera

World Series champion and two-time All-Star, Asdrubal Cabrera, isn’t a fan of pimping home runs. The 37-year-old made this clear on Saturday night during a winter league game in Venezuela.

Cabrera, who hasn’t retired, last played in the Major Leagues in 2021. Unfortunately his actions on Saturday night probably aren’t going to help him get signed by a team.

In the 8th inning of a 3-3 game Carlos Castro hit a solo home run, his third of the game. He celebrated his homer by staring down the opposing team’s dugout and flipping his bat.

This didn’t sit well with the opposing team and Cabrera ran over to greet Castro as he rounded first base. The greeting came in the form of a left-hand that dropped Castro and caused all hell to breakout.

Former MLB player Asdrubal Cabrera just KO a runner who well enjoyed his homerun. This Is the issue and what usually happens. @mlbfights pic.twitter.com/l9ubMoNqyP — Guillens Baseball (@GuillensWorld) November 20, 2022

Call me old school, but if you can’t throw at hitters anymore this might be the next best thing. Bat flip and celebrate all you want. If you stare down your opponent you might just get rocked as you run around the bases.

This happened…

Elon Musk continues to be pure entertainment on his new $44 billion toy. He’s cleaning house at Twitter and driving people nuts on the social media platform.

His latest move was leaving the decision to re-instate former President Trump’s account up to a Twitter poll. The people voted to reinstate him and so it was done.

As of right this minute, Trump hasn’t tweeted anything since his account was reinstated. Say what you want about him, but he’s pure entertainment.

The people have spoken.



Trump will be reinstated.



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

