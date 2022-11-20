Former President Donald Trump Reinstated On Twitter By Elon Musk

On Friday, Elon Musk ran a Twitter poll asking users if he should allow former President Donald Trump back on Twitter.
The poll garnered over 15 million votes and by a slight margin, “Yes” came out on top (51.8%).
Being a man of his word, Musk reinstated Trump on the social media platform on Saturday.
Trump has said in the past that he has no plans to return to Twitter and he will continue to use his own platform, Truth Social. However, Trump also acknowledged that he was very aware of Musk’s poll. He took to Truth to confirm as much.
Will Donald Trump return to Twitter now that Elon Musk is in charge? Only time will tell.
No way that he doesn’t return. And without unfair meddling by Twitter, we could very well see another successful Meme War turn out in his favor.
He`ll be back. He won`t be able to help himself.