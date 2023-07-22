Lana Del Rey Spotted Working….At A Waffle House?

Videos by OutKick

Lana Del Rey seemingly decided to throw on a Waffle House uniform and work a shift at an Alabama location.

Multiple videos surfaced of the pop superstar working at a Waffle House in Florence, Alabama earlier in the week, and it’s not really clear what she was doing.

AL.com reported that “Summertime Sadness” singer also just wasn’t wearing the uniform for looks, but was actually serving people.

Yes, one of the most famous singers in the world was slinging Waffle House products.

Why was Lana Del Rey working at a Waffle House in Alabama?

It’s not every day you see one of the most famous women in the world working at an Alabama restaurant, and it begs one very simple question:

What was the “Ultraviolence” star doing at Waffle House?

The answer is likely related to a music video or something with her music. Lana Del Rey has been rich for a very long time, and her music is among the most popular in the world and on streaming platforms.

It seems like REALLY unlikely she was at Waffle House because she needed a quick paycheck. In one of the videos it sounds like she also tells someone to not film a customer without their permission.

That definitely seems to indicate this is related to a music video or some kind of promo.

This had to be a shock for customers.

Admittedly, I’m not really a star struck person. Celebrities don’t move the needle for me. I’d rather drink a 30-rack with war heroes who are real American gunfighters than with actors reading lines.

However, I’m not going to pretend like it wouldn’t be incredibly weird to pull up to a Waffle House or any other restaurant and see a star singer or actor slinging food and coffee.

Imagine if you pulled up to a Culver’s for a burger and Matthew McConaughey was working the register. Yeah, that would probably leave a lot of people very confused.

The other thing is Lana Del Rey has a unique look. She’s very recognizable, and she couldn’t exactly just pretend to be someone else. That simply wouldn’t fly.

It will be interesting to see what comes of this, but seeing Lana Del Rey serving up coffee at Waffle House was definitely not on anyone’s 2023 bingo card.