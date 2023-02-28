LaMelo Ball Fractures Ankle As His Injury Problems Continue

Videos by OutKick

It was just a few years ago where the Ball brothers were all the hype. Led by their outspoken father LaVar, LiAngelo and Lonzo Ball were supposed to be the future of the NBA, along with younger brother LaMelo.

But for LaMelo, once again injuries have caught up to him. That now includes a fractured right ankle that happened during Monday night’s Hornets – Pistons game.

LaMelo Ball injured his ankle on Monday night. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

LaMelo appeared ready to go on an absolute tear last night, draining six of seven 3-pointers before injuring himself in the the third quarter.

Ball suffered a non-contact injury while trying to do a crossover before falling to the court and grabbing his ankle.

The team announced afterwards that he suffered a fracture and will further evaluate him today.

LaMelo left the game after suffering a non-contact injury on this play pic.twitter.com/SdWDNIRSfK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2023

LAMELO WAS DRAFTED 3RD OVERALL IN 2020

It was LaMelo Ball’s fifth straight game of having at least five 3’s.

However, the frustrations continued to mount for the Hornets No. 3 overall draft pick from the 2020 class.

He missed the first 13 games of the season due to a Grade 2 sprain in his left ankle. Only to then return and re-injure his ankle by awkwardly stepping on a fan’s foot on the sideline just three games into his return.

The 21-year-old LaMelo has actually done pretty well living up to the “Ball hype,” that his outspoken and, at times, annoying father paved the way for.

He was voted the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year before being named an All-Star last year.

The injury news doesn’t help the Hornets either, who have had a dismal year that sees them in second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference with a record of just 20-43.

LaMelo is averaging 23.3 points, 6.4 boards and 8.4 assists.