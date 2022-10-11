Lamar Odom Talks About How He Cheated Olympic Drug Test

Former NBA player Lamar Odom wanted to play in the Olympics. Like, he really wanted to play in the Olympics, but a drug test stood in the way of his Olympic dream. He knew full well that his nasty drug habits would cost him a spot in the Olympics if he got caught.

What was he to do?

If you said, “Use a prosthetic penis and someone else’s urine,” then you may have some skeletons in your closet.

But you’re right; that’s exactly what he did.

Odom — who spent 14 seasons in the NBA with the Lakers, Clippers, Heat, and Mavericks — talked to Shannon Sharpe about the lengths he went to represent the stars and stripes at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

Odom said that playing in the Olympics was one of his dreams along with being drafted and winning an NBA championship.

“I wanted to always play in the Olympics,” he said.

He also demonstrated finer points of how he managed to use the fake penis — or as Sharpe calls it, the Whizzinator — while the IOC or World Anti-Doping Agency was none the wiser.

“So you did what you had to make sure you passed,” Sharpe said.

“If I know I’m dirty, I’m not going to give them this piss,” he said. “No way, that would’ve been crazy embarrassing.”

And Odom would know. He has certainly had his fair share of embarrassing moments:

While Odom passed his drug test and made the Olympic roster, failing the drug test may have been less embarrassing than what happened to the ill-fated 2004 team.

“It was disastrous,” Odom said.

