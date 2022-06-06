Lamar Jackson’s In Mid-Season Form: Throws 50 Yard Strike From Knee

JaMarcus Russell and Kyle Boller have company in the discussion of most impressive quarterbacking performance from one’s knees.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who unlike Russell and Boller, has had plenty of NFL success – has now joined the party.

On Sunday evening the NFL’s official twitter account released video of Jackson, the 2019 league MVP, unleashing a 50-yard laser from his knees, landing in the arms of a waiting receiver. Had Jackson himself tweeted the video, he might as well have captioned it “pay me.”

Jackson’s seeking a contract extension from Baltimore and recently skipped voluntary Organized Team Activities.

Watch Lamar toss the rock 50 yards from one knee with ease.

Jackson seems primed and ready to follow up last season’s stat-filled campaign when he threw for more than 2,800 yards and 16 touchdowns, while adding more than 760 yards on the ground. He did so in just 12 games.

Chances are the in-season performance that follows video of his from-a-knee dart will pan out a little better than those of Boller and Russell, who never did much other than toss picks and sip on purple drank.

Jackson’s entering the fifth season of his NFL career, all of which have been with the Ravens. Under Lamar’s guidance, Baltimore has failed to make the playoffs just once. His 37 career regular seasons wins are more than fellow knee throwers, Russell and Boller, had combined (29).

Baltimore’s voluntary OTA’s continue Tuesday through Thursday of this week. A mandatory minicamp will be held June 14-16th, then training camp begins in late July. Despite seeking a new contract, Jackson is expected to attend camp and throw from an upright position.

