Lamar Jackson Leaps Brock Purdy As Betting Favorite To Win NFL’s MVP Award

This was always going to happen. Whichever quarterback won the Week 16 Christmas night mega-bout between the Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers would be the favorite to win the 2023 NFL MVP. Well, Baltimore handled San Francisco 33-19 Sunday and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson jumped 49ers QB Brock Purdy in the MVP market.

After starting Christmas morning at -160 in NFL MVP odds at @FanDuel, Brock Purdy has plummeted all the way to +500 following an ugly four-interception performance on MNF.



Purdy now trails Lamar Jackson (-150) and Christian McCaffrey (+330). @Covers https://t.co/6swuVOF6sr pic.twitter.com/a1zKoSUrAc — Trevor Knapp (@KnappBets) December 26, 2023

Regardless, it feels like Purdy lost the MVP more than Lamar taking it. Don’t get me wrong, Jackson did his thing Sunday. Lamar completed 23-of-35 passes for 252 yards with 2 TDs, 0 INT, and a 105.9 QB Rating. He added 45 rushing yards on 7 carries. Jackson took an awful sack-safety in the 1st quarter to give San Francisco a 2-0 lead and Baltimore looked out-matched early.

San Francisco 49ers LB Fred Warner and pass rusher Chase Young pressure Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in the end zone at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

However, Baltimore’s defense took over and became the star Christmas night. Purdy had his worst game as a pro. He went 18-for-32 for 255 yards with 0 TDs to 4 INTs and a 42.6 QB Rating. Purdy was benched Sunday for Niners backup QB Sam Darnold in the 2nd half. Yet, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan insists it was injury-related.

I know he was disappointed not being able to finish it, there, but getting that stinger again [I] just wanted to keep him out of there. [I’m] ready for him to bounce back next week. Shanahan in a post-game conference via AtoZSports.com

If there is ever a year to give the NFL MVP to a non-quarterback, it’s 2023. Everyone knows Christian McCaffrey is the real MVP of San Francisco’s offense. If you don’t believe me, just ask Purdy. CMC leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage (1,932). Plus, McCaffrey is tied for total TDs (21).

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey dives over the goal-line to score a TD vs. the Baltimore Ravens at Levi’s Stadium in NFL Week 16. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Other honorable mentions include Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett. The Dolphins have the best offense in the NFL and Hill is the “straw that stirs the drink.” Garrett is the best defensive player in football. The Browns are the 1st AFC Wild Card seed despite starting four different QBs this season.

Furthermore, Jackson is the favorite with a 97.2 QB Rating, which ranks 8th. Last year’s MVP, Patrick Mahomes had a 105.2 QB Rating. Aaron Rodgers won back-to-back NFL MVPs in 2020-21. He had a 121.5 QB Rating in 2020 and 111.9 QB Rating in 2021, both led the league.

Lastly, shoutout to the nameless sports bettor who sold his “Niners QB Brock Purdy to win 2023 NFL MVP” ticket at its high-point. I’m not someone who often considers “hedging” or cashing out early. But, this is the rare instance where it makes sense. That said, if I was in that guy’s shoes, I’d still be holding a ticket for Purdy to win MVP, which is probably a losing bet now.

The bettor with the $2,000 ticket on Brock Purdy to win NFL MVP at 100-1 odds has sold it on @PropSwap for $125,000.



It’s the biggest sale in PropSwap’s history pic.twitter.com/YEvPlVteHN — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) December 22, 2023

