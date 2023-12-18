Brock Purdy Says Christian McCaffrey Deserves NFL MVP, Race Opens Up With Dak Prescott Having Terrible Day

Videos by OutKick

Prior to Week 15, there was a lot of conversation about the NFL MVP award. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy and Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott were the two co-favorites. Further down the list, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

The media asked San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan if he thinks Purdy or McCaffrey deserves the award more. Shanahan, predictably, didn’t want to pick a player. The problem for each of them is the presence of the other.

It’s hard to win a league MVP award when people have trouble deciding which player is more valuable to a single team.

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy endorsed teammate Christian McCaffrey for NFL MVP over himself and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The 49ers obliterated the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, 45-29. Both Purdy and McCaffrey put up huge numbers. Purdy threw for four touchdowns, but two of them went to McCaffrey. CMC had a rushing touchdown, as well, to go with 187 total yards.

After the game, Purdy endorsed his teammate as the NFL MVP.

“I think Christian should be MVP, I really do believe that,” Purdy said. “He does everything.”

“I think Christian should be MVP” – Brock Purdy. I asked Purdy to make a case for Christian McCaffrey, his answer on that👇🏽plus Purdy’s thoughts on his own candidacy. pic.twitter.com/RajTiGtzzy — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) December 18, 2023

That’s true, McCaffrey is somewhat of a unicorn in today’s NFL. With running backs around the league struggling to get paid, McCaffrey impacts the game in ways that no other back does. In that way, he’s not just a running back.

At the same time, it’s a quarterback league. Passing on the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, the best offense in football, is a tough ask for NFL MVP voters.

Plus, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott badly hurt his own case Sunday. Dallas didn’t score an offensive touchdown until garbage time and that was a run by CeeDee Lamb.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott struggled badly against the Buffalo Bills, hurting his NFL MVP case. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

In one of the biggest games of the season for the Cowboys — a game likely watched by over 25 million Americans — Prescott threw for just 134 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

Now, it wasn’t Prescott’s fault that the Cowboys defense allowed 266 yards rushing. But, it was a bad look for him in a game that everyone was watching.

Expect Brock Purdy to vault to the top of the NFL MVP odds come Monday morning.

Although, he might not be the most valuable on his own team.

According to him, he isn’t.