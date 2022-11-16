Lakers Trading LeBron James Would Make Them Contenders Again, According To Lamar Odom

Trading away LeBron James seems like an extremely bold strategy, but it would make them contenders again, according to Lamar Odom.

The Lakers have been abysmal to start the season winning just three of their first 13 games. James certainly hasn’t been the issue for the struggling Lakers.

He is averaging 25 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists per game in the 10 contests he’s played in, but he’s far and away the most valuable asset on the roster, even at 37 years old.

This is exactly why Odom thinks whatever haul the Lakers could get in exchange for LeBron would immediately make them contenders.

“If you did [trade James]— probably going to put yourself right back into contention,” Odom told ‘Lakers All Day Everyday.’ “You can get half a team. You’re going to get half a team.”

Lamar Odom says if the Lakers traded LEBRON, it would put them right back into contention 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/IkP73Ctuom — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) November 16, 2022

While Odom’s comments may be shocking to some it doesn’t make them wrong.

Every single team in the league that considers themselves anywhere close to contenders would rightfully inquire about James if he were put on the trading block.

Trading away Anthony Davis or Russell Westbrook – if they could find a suitor for his contract – would be the go-to option for the Lakers before dealing James.

All speculation aside, everything points to the Lakers needing to make a significant change to this roster to even become relevant again.

Only the Detroit Pistons and the Houston Rockets sit below the Lakers in the league standings at this point of the season.