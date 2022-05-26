Lakers Great James Worthy Unloads On Modern NBA Players

It’s one thing for random aging men who’ve lost contact with the NBA to think the product is a mess. It’s another when Lakers great James Worthy, a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, openly destroys the league and leaves evidence of the destruction.

Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket’s Stoney & Jansen Show in Detroit, Worthy, 61, gave his honest assessment of the Association and it was straight scorched earth.

“Guys are coming to the NBA who are not fundamentally sound. All they do is practice threes, lift weights, get tattoos, tweet and go on social media. That’s it,” Worthy said about the state of the NBA.

“So you don’t have that sound player; you have an athletic player. And that’s what’s happening to the game. It’s a lot of ISO and looking for mismatches. Bill Russell told me one time, they had five options off of one play. You don’t see that anymore.”

And now James Worthy is being called an “old head” for effort. The Gen Zs and millennials instantly defend their precious league as part of their duties while the blue checkmarks huddle up to figure out a way to fight back against Worthy’s assessment.

The average margin of victory in the 2022 NBA Playoffs is 13.13 PPG. That's currently the third-largest such figure in NBA postseason history: 14.49 – 2016

13.61 – 2017

13.13 – 2022

13.09 – 1959

— Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) May 25, 2022

While the Zs and Millennials are busy bashing Worthy, those in the know realize he’s right about the three-point shooting mess. In 2021, the blue checkmarks knew the Association had a problem and there were rumblings of the league possibly capping the number of 3s a team could attempt “over the course of a game.”

It’s probably the lazy, tweeting and getting tattoos thing that has people triggered. It couldn’t be the three-point take from Worthy that is wrong. The numbers speak for themselves.