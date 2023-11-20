Lakers Fan Injures Himself While Attempting Half-Court Shot

Videos by OutKick

A lucky Los Angeles Lakers fan got the chance to make a half-court shot for $55,000. But the whole situation took a rather painful turn for him…literally.

A fan by the name of Anthony lined up for the money shot during a break in the Lakers game against the Houston Rockets. Anthony’s shot wasn’t a horrible attempt, he at least hit the backboard and had enough power.

However, as soon he released the ball, Anthony started hobbling in pain. Moreover, he ended up falling to the ground, gripping his left leg in what looked like an ankle or knee injury.

The event host came over and told Anthony he had a chance to shoot a three-pointer for another shot at cash. But Anthony didn’t even sort of seem to have attempted another shot in his mind. In fact, he could barely walk without help.

No way this Lakers fan injured himself on the halfcourt shot 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hhWz6Wxy8y — KingCharge (@KingCharge) November 20, 2023

Who knew that getting a free attempt for $55k could be such a precarious process?

Fortunately for Anthony, the Lakers ended up defeating the visitors by a score of 105-104. And he can rest knowing that his half court shot attempt wasn’t as bad as this one from a Portland Trail Blazers fan earlier this year.

He was just a little off on his chance to win a Toyota 4Runner.

Is this the worst half court shot attempt you've ever seen? #RipCity pic.twitter.com/CDfB6RZmJd — Austin White (@ajw_sports) January 20, 2023

But neither of these shots were as bad as this fan’s attempt at a Cairns Taipans game in 2016 (the team plays in Australia’s professional basketball league). Mind you, this one was worth $250,000, and it went…well, just watch for yourself.

So based on his shot, Anthony can still say his pride is somewhat intact. But it’s safe to say his ankle probably isn’t.