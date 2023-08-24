Lakers Announce Plans To Unveil Kobe Bryant Statue In February Outside Home Arena

Videos by OutKick

August 24th, or 8/24, has become colloquially referred to as Kobe Bryant Day, in honor of Bryant’s two jersey numbers.

So it’s fitting that his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, announced a permanent tribute to the legendary Hall of Famer. On another extremely fitting day.

On February 8th, 2024, or 2/8/24, the Lakers will unveil a Kobe Bryant statue out in front of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Another “8/24” date.

Vanessa Bryant posted a video announcing the statue, with the Lakers saying it would immortalize “Kobe’s legacy.”

“As you know, Kobe played his entire 20-year NBA career as a Los Angeles Laker,” Bryant said. “Since arriving in this city and joining the Lakers organization, he felt at home here, playing in the City of Angels. On behalf of the Lakers, my daughters and me, I am so honored that, right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as ‘The House That Kobe Built,’ we are going to unveil a statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever.”

The team issued a more extensive press release, with comments from team owner Jeanie Buss and Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka.

ORLANDO, FL – JUNE 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after defeating the Orlando Magic 99-86 in Game Five of the 2009 NBA Finals on June 14, 2009 at Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Lakers Putting Up Fitting Tribute To Kobe’s Influence

Even seven years after his retirement and three years after his tragic death, Bryant remains arguably the most popular athlete in Los Angeles.

Kobe captivated the city, and helped guide the Lakers to five NBA Championships.

Given his popularity and importance to the franchise, the biggest surprise about this announcement is that it’s taken this long for their to be a Kobe Bryant statue.

Jerry West, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Elgin Baylor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Chick Hearn have all already been honored with statues in Star Plaza for their contributions to the Lakers organization.

And now Kobe Bryant will become the seventh. About time.