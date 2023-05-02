Luke Combs and Lainey Wilson have come along way. The two country music artists have been friends since 2014 and now they are on tour together at sold-out stadiums across the globe.

Wilson saw Combs play for the first time at Tin Roof, and knew right then and there that he would become what he is today— one of the most popular musicians in the world.

Although the former isn’t quite on the same level as the latter, yet, she has quickly risen to stardom over the last 18 months or so. Wilson’s talent has been known in Nashville for a few years, but the 30-year-old is really starting to hit her stride.

Even if you still don’t know Wilson and her ‘Bell Bottom Country,’ you do. ‘Heart Like A Truck,’ her biggest hit to date, is all over the Dodge Ram commercial that plays at seemingly every-other break throughout every sporting event in 2023.

Anyway, Wilson currently serves as one of four opening acts for Combs’ world tour. She hits the stage before Riley Green, who hits the stage before the headliner himself.

On Saturday, in Pittsburgh, Combs played his largest concert ever in front of 61,000 Yinzers.

Thus, as did Lainey Wilson.

Now, there have long been rumors that Wilson is dating Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges, who served as the quarterback for the Steelers in 2019 and 2020. The former Samford signal-caller is the NCAA FCS career passing yards leader, three-time SoCon Offensive Player of the Year and won the Walter Payton Award in 2018 as the most-outstanding offensive player on the FCS level.

Hodges went on to sign with Pittsburgh and quickly became a folk legend. He started six games in 2019 and went 3-3, but the city — and NFL fans everywhere — railed around the undrafted free agent. People love him in the Steel City.

Wilson and Hodges may have been together for awhile or may not be dating at all. They have never gone official with the relationship, but it sure seems as though there is something there. (Because there is, probably.)

Hodges is always supportive of Wilson.

Lainey wilson and not even close !! https://t.co/U5w2IznnTG — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) March 25, 2023

If y’all ain’t voting for Lainey Wilson you’re mistaken! https://t.co/5LV0jzuAc4 — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) March 10, 2023

He was back in Pittsburgh for Combs’ concert over the weekend.

Pittsburgh next weekend ! Love the burgh — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) April 19, 2023

Coincidence? Probably not.

Wilson and her band were all wearing Duck jerseys, even though he has not been on the team in three years.

Meanwhile, Hodges was totally fanboying on Twitter.

Me tooo dude https://t.co/FW3Zfjj59K — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) April 29, 2023

And then Wilson got in on the exchange.

This is me hollerin 🤠 — Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson) April 30, 2023

Hodges was freaking out.

So are they dating? You be the judge. It is possible that Wilson knew that Hodges is not only a huge country music fan, but a beloved figure in Steelers country? Sure. Is something more going on there? Maybe. Probably. Almost certainly.

She follows his mom on Instagram. He followers her sister. Need more be said?

Luke Combs also had himself a night!

Before taking the stage for his biggest show ever, Combs got a haircut.

And then, with a fresh cut, Combs rocked out at the field formerly known as Heinz. The pure joy on his face was tangible.

Wilson was not the only one who played to the Pittsburgh crowd with a reference to its team’s quarterback. Combs, rocking a Steelers hat, brought out Kenny Pickett to sing 1, 2 Many.

They also shotgunned a beer, as the song suggests they should.

All-in-all, it was another solid show from an artist who simply doesn’t miss. This couple even got engaged!

The only mystery left unsolved, which isn’t really a mystery, is whether Wilson wore the Hodges jersey because they’re dating or just because. We all know the answer though.