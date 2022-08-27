LAFC and Austin FC Brawled During MLS Match

LAFC and Austin FC gave fans their money’s worth on Friday when a brawl broke out on the sideline.

Toward the tail end of the first half, LAFC defender Jesús Murillo and Austin forward Maximiliano Urruti raced to a ball along the sideline.

Murillo planted a shoulder into the center of Urruti’s chest and sent him crashing into some fans’ laps. Now, I feel like soccer needs more of that, but Maximiliano Urruti would probably disagree.

He decided to go after Murrillo to air his grievances.

This was the moment when things got spicy at Q2. It was unnecessary… #AustinFc #LAFC pic.twitter.com/lIdIVJoNjF — Michelle Sánchez (@MichelleS_tv) August 27, 2022

Murillo went down like he had stepped on the third rail — which, frankly, was super embarrassing — but it was enough to draw his teammates’ attention.

LA goalie Maxime Crépeau gave Urruti the ol’ “Hey, how are ya?” chest bump, and then all bets were off.

Both teams raced I’m and we had ourselves a brawl.

A soccer brawl, but still a brawl.

If soccer wants to fully ingratiate itself to the United States, embrace this. This is what we like in States. Not just a 10-year deal with Apple TV.

Do you want to know how infrequently this sort of thing happens in the beautiful game? The only thing the referee could think to do was wave a yellow card in the air while players wailed on each other,

That’s not gonna do much at this point, my guy.

Austin wound up winning that match 4-1, which by soccer standards is an unholy blowout. That was the two clubs’ final meeting for the season, however, they currently sit first and second in the league’s western conference with LAFC on top.

So, if they make deep enough postseason there may still be some bad blood.

We can only hope.

