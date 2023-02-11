Videos by OutKick

Lafayette College men’s basketball coach Mike Jordan made it abundantly clear who he will be rooting for during Super Bowl LVII. He is riding with the Eagles over the Chiefs and wants to be sure that nobody gets it twisted

Jordan, in his first year with the Leopards program, led his team to a four-point victory over Boston University on Senior Day. It marked their ninth win of the year.

While Jordan’s win on Saturday was sweet, an Eagles win on Sunday might be even sweeter. The 45-year-old coach grew up in Philadelphia, went to college at Penn (where he was the Ivy League Player of the Year in 2000) and returned to Pennsylvania in March after nine years as an assistant at Colgate.

Where most college basketball coaches used to wear suits on the sideline, the COVID-19 season saw a shift in attire. Although a few coaches continue to rock a coat and tie, the vast majority have moved toward a polo shirt or quarter-zip.

Mike Jordan typically wears both!

Lafayette Head Coach Mike Jordan shouts instructions to his players in the second half as the Miami Hurricanes faced the Lafayette Leopards on November 7, 2022, at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

(Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Head coach Mike Jordan of the Lafayette Leopards signals to his players during a college basketball game against the American University Eagles at the Kirby Sports Center on December 30, 2022 in Easton, Pennsylvania.

(Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Just not on Saturday.

With his hometown team set to play for its second Super Bowl in the last 10 years, he went a different route. Jordan was rocking a Jalen Hurts jersey as he led his team to its seventh conference win of the season.

We know who @LafayetteMBB head coach Mike Jordan wants in the Super Bowl tomorrow pic.twitter.com/WfUtFAZGKh — Johnny Mangano (@Johnnymangano) February 11, 2023

At some point during the second half, Jordan got a nose bleed. That didn’t stop him!

Jordan continued to coach with a full tissue in his nose. And at one point, after a travel was not called under the basket, he went ballistic.

Jordan clearly does not care what people think. There was no way he was letting any blood get on his grey Eagles jersey before the Super Bowl!