Lafayette College men’s basketball coach Mike Jordan made it abundantly clear who he will be rooting for during Super Bowl LVII. He is riding with the Eagles over the Chiefs and wants to be sure that nobody gets it twisted
Jordan, in his first year with the Leopards program, led his team to a four-point victory over Boston University on Senior Day. It marked their ninth win of the year.
While Jordan’s win on Saturday was sweet, an Eagles win on Sunday might be even sweeter. The 45-year-old coach grew up in Philadelphia, went to college at Penn (where he was the Ivy League Player of the Year in 2000) and returned to Pennsylvania in March after nine years as an assistant at Colgate.
Where most college basketball coaches used to wear suits on the sideline, the COVID-19 season saw a shift in attire. Although a few coaches continue to rock a coat and tie, the vast majority have moved toward a polo shirt or quarter-zip.
Mike Jordan typically wears both!
Just not on Saturday.
With his hometown team set to play for its second Super Bowl in the last 10 years, he went a different route. Jordan was rocking a Jalen Hurts jersey as he led his team to its seventh conference win of the season.
At some point during the second half, Jordan got a nose bleed. That didn’t stop him!
Jordan continued to coach with a full tissue in his nose. And at one point, after a travel was not called under the basket, he went ballistic.
Jordan clearly does not care what people think. There was no way he was letting any blood get on his grey Eagles jersey before the Super Bowl!