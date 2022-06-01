LA Lifeguards Bring In As Much As $500K

The careers of Los Angeles lifeguards appear to be going swimmingly.

According to a report from OpenTheBooks, LA’s lifeguards are drowning in dough. During 2021 there were 98 LA-based lifeguards who earned at least $200,000 dollars including benefits. Another 20 Mitch Buchannon’s made between $300,000 and $510,283.

Not bad scratch if you enjoy sun, swimsuits and the occasional life-saving rescue.

Amongst LA’s top-earning lifeguards were Captain Daniel Douglas, who pocketed $510,283 for his beach duties. Nearly half of his compensation ($246,060) was earned through overtime.

Stick around the beach alongside C.J. Parker for a while longer in exchange for a couple extra bucks?

Sure. Pass the sunscreen.

Right behind Captain Douglas in 2021 earnings was Chief Fernando Boiteux, who brought in just under $464k. His compensation package included more than $142,000 in benefits. Not included in said benefits package is the eye candy that regularly patrols Los Angeles beaches in little more than a shoelace between one’s cheeks, a layer of Coppertone and built-in flotation devices.

Douglas and Boiteux weren’t the only ones benefiting from the beach last year. Thirty-seven lifeguards made between $50,000 and $247,000 just in overtime.

The least amount of total 2021 compensation pocketed by LA’s highest-earning lifeguards was only $377,477, courtesy of Captain Tom Seth.

Of his pay, just $25,620 was made via overtime.

Slacker.

Per OpenTheBooks, after 30 years of service, LA lifeguards can retire as young as 55 on 79-percent of their pay.

The only downside — you have to live on the Left Coast.

