LA County Health Director Parties At All-Star Game, Days After Reinstating Mask Mandate

Los Angeles is bringing back outdated COVID restrictions, and the county’s leaders are back to acting against their COVID guidance.

Spotted at Tuesday’s All-Star Game from Chavez Ravine was LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, who received backlash for a ‘rules for thee, but not for me’ moment.

After Ferrer reinstated indoor masking for the county last week, calling COVID transmission a “high concern,” viewers found mixed messaging from Ferrer’s maskless and carefree celebrating, in close proximity to fans at Dodger Stadium.

Meanwhile, the County braces for widespread restrictions and children in schools continue to require masks.

Current guidelines in LA County mandate “teachers and other school staff in Los Angeles County will be required to wear N95 or other medical-grade masks amid a surge of Covid cases in the region,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Ferrer has championed masks as a solution to the pandemic.

“Of all the tools we have used in this pandemic to counter the spread of COVID, indoor masking is one of the simplest, and turns out to be very effective,” Ferrer previously stated.

“Would you look at this! Another self-righteous hypocrite bureaucrat who wants you and your kids to wear a mask,” said FOX News’ Steve Hilton, “but doesn’t feel they should wear one in a crowded stadium. Barbara Ferrer has lost all credibility.”

Even if mask-wearing is viewed as a relic, Los Angeles County is proud, or blissfully ignorant enough, to embrace the ineffective guideline.

A swell of residents across LA County hope this is Ferrer’s final strike.

