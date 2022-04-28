Kyrie’s Tweet Reveals He Isn’t Happy With The Media Right Now

Overall, we like Kyrie these days since he decided to stand up for himself against the vaccine mandate so it pains us to share he’s now taking steps backwards. The 7-time All-Star is now tweeting is discontent with the media and how they do their jobs. One would think he knew enough about this industry after a decade in the league to not let it bother him, but here we are.

“Just watch all of the people who wake up everyday and report about people’s lives on TV and social media, and then profit off of them. Then they justify their jobs by saying they get paid to say how they feel. Lol its like these people live in a fantasy,” Irving tweeted early this morning.

You were doing so good, Kyrie…

What Kyrie Irving fails to grasp is that his popularity as an athlete is mostly due to the media’s coverage. Of course his physical abilities got him to the NBA, however his personal brand is limited without positive and negative coverage. Some articles put him in a bad light making Irving a more polarizing figure and thus manufacturing fan interest. And obviously the articles written with a positive spin create supporters to cheer for Kyrie to succeed. All publicity is good publicity, as the saying goes, and that directly impacts Irving’s pockets. How can you expect to make money if writers aren’t offering any opinions about you?

Do we like everything that’s written in today’s media? Absolutely not. It’s massively oversaturated with negativity and overall makes players less likable than in year’s past. Kyrie likely knows this yet he chooses to engage in back-and-forth exchanges with the media. You’re never going to win a battle with an army that gets paid to make you look bad.

And who does Irving think he is playing a kid’s game acquiring generational wealth to somehow be immune to public opinion? We all hate strangers talking down on our names but if the average American was getting wealthy off the process I’m willing to bet most let us geeks type away. He’s a little sensitive right now it appears because Irving and his teammate Kevin Durant were just swept out the first round by the Celtics. Considering the expectations, Irving should stay away from the internet for a bit. It’s a battle he can’t win.