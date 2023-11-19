Kyrie Irving Wears Keffiyeh To Press Conference, No One Asks Why

Videos by OutKick

Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving chose to make a fashion statement on Saturday that was a little out of the ordinary.

After a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Irving wore a keffiyeh to the postgame news conference. A “keffiyeh” is an Arab symbol of resistance and solidarity, and is popular in Palestine.

The star point guard did not offer an explanation on why he chose this course of action, nor did any media members ask him about it.

The exchange between the All-Star and the media remained solely focused on the loss.

Here’s the full interview.

The Mavericks superstar confirmed that he converted to Islam in 2021, so the keffiyeh simply could’ve been a way he chose to identify with his religion. However, given all that’s happening in Israel, it could be viewed as a pro-Palestine message.

That’s why its strange the no reporter asked him the motive behind his choice. While wearing a keffiyeh doesn’t automatically make you anti-Semitic, it’s certainly suspicious given Irving’s past with this issue.

Kyrie Irving Has Come Under Fire For Similar Actions In Recent Memory

Within the past year, Irving has created controversy by sharing content that was deemed anti-Semitic. In November of 2022, Irving retweeted a link to a documentary that spread “false (anti-Semitic) statements, narratives and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion.”

Irving followed up to the incident by apologizing to the communities he hurt with the post. He served a seven-game suspension without pay as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, and lost his business relationship with Nike as a result.

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” he said. “I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.”

Despite the apology, Irving never firmly condemned anti-Semitism, even when repeatedly asked by the media if he would.

Kyrie Irving is asked if he has any anti-Semitic beliefs: pic.twitter.com/hHI8FFqMbs — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 3, 2022

Additionally, the point guard deleted the tweet that posted his original apology shortly after being traded to the Mavericks.

While that in and of itself is an odd series of events, Irving’s actions Saturday certainly aren’t a good look. However, it’s not all that surprising, given that he retweeted this pro-Palestine interview on X.

How biased media plays a crucial role in manufacturing genocide.



Watch the full interview with @trtworld here: https://t.co/lor5Y70Hvs pic.twitter.com/QyyoNT5tQp — Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman504) November 10, 2023

As the conflict between the sides continued to intensify, Irving posted an open-ended observation about the war.

“GOD is watching what is happening around the World,” Irving posted.

The Mavericks play against the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m.. We’ll see if Irving chooses to don the same head gear after the game.

OutKick has reached out to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and the NBA for comment. We have yet to receive a response, but will provide updates as necessary.