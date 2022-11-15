Kyrie Irving To Miss Seventh Straight Game As Team-Imposed Suspension Continues

Kyrie Irving’s minimum five-game suspension is set to hit the seven-game mark on Tuesday night when the Brooklyn Nets play visitor to the Sacramento Kings. The Nets’ guard was initially suspended on November 3 after sharing a link to an anti-semitic film.

Brooklyn’s decision to keep Irving’s team-imposed suspension intact comes just a few days after team owner Joe Tsai said the point guard needs to “show people that he’s sorry.”

“He has to show people that he’s sorry,” Tsai explained over the weekend. “What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended.”

Unless Irving has the ability to time travel it would be impossible for him to go back and apologize before sharing the link to an anti-semitic film. People apologize for their actions after said actions, but Tsai doesn’t appear to believe that’s good enough in Irving’s case.

Kyrie Irving Meets With Joe Tsai, Adam Silver

Last week, Tsai explained that he had met with Irving and came to the conclusion that he wasn’t anti-semitic.

Clara and I met with Kyrie and his family yesterday. We spent quality time to understand each other and it’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) November 11, 2022

Irving also met with Adam Silver – who is Jewish himself – and the NBA commissioner also came away confident that the Brooklyn guard isn’t anti-semitic.

The Nets wrap up a four-game road trip on Thursday against the Portland Trailblazers before returning home on November 20 to host the Memphis Grizzlies.

It is unclear when Kyrie Irving will return to the floor.