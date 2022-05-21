Kyrie Irving Confirms That LeBron Really Is ‘LeGM’

If you’ve ever wondered whether LeBron James truly is “LeGM,” as so many have speculated, wonder no more.

Kyrie Irving, who spent three seasons with LeBron in Cleveland and who regrets requesting a trade from the Cavaliers without consulting him, has confirmed what we already knew. On a recent episode of I Am Athlete, Irving admitted, “Bron was like, behind the scenes…what’s his nickname that people call him? LeGM?

“He put the squad together. I wasn’t mad at him. I was like, ‘Alright, this is how it goes.’”

Check it out:

Indeed.

Meanwhile, Sam Amico of OutKick has long kept an eye on James’s roster influence.

“There is no secret that James and (his agent Rich) Paul help build rosters,” Amico said a few weeks ago. “They did it with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-18, and they’ve been doing it with the Lakers since. Usually, it works out OK.”

In fact, it worked out very well for James, Irving, and the rest of Cavaliers in 2016 when they won the NBA Championship.

But that was six years ago. LeBron may have snuck away with another title with the Lakers in the 2020 bubble season, but 2021-2022 was “an unmitigated disaster,” according to OutKick founder Clay Travis.

Amico couldn’t agree more: “That makes the Lakers this year’s biggest flop, and one of the biggest in NBA history.”

So maybe Irving was right to step away from LeBron’s GMing all those years ago. We’ll see how he continues to do with the Nets, who were bounced by the Heat in four straight games last month.

But of course, LeBron and the Lakers didn’t even make the playoffs this year. So if LeGM wants to make any roster moves this offseason, he’s had plenty of time to do his research.