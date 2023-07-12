Kyrie Irving Bows The Knee To China, Joins Chinese Company, Anta, As Chief Creative Officer

Videos by OutKick

Kyrie Irving is going all in on selling out to China.

Not only has he joined Chinese sports apparel company, Anta, for his latest shoe deal, Irving went a step further by becoming the company’s Chief Creative Officer and pledging to spread Anta’s influence over the next five years.

And … the NBA still can’t recognize the Uyghur genocide and slave labor in China.

For a guy that used to champion freedom of choice against the NBA’s vaccine mandate and general religious freedoms, this is an embarrassing new low for Irving.

On Tuesday, The Athletic / Stadium’s Shams Charania reported that Irving officially joined the Anta team months after getting dropped by Nike.

Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving has signed a five-year endorsement deal with Chinese sportswear brand ANTA, plus the unique position of Chief Creative Officer at the company, industry sources told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Irving’s management company, A11Even, negotiated the deal. pic.twitter.com/HpJej7HU5X — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 12, 2023

Irving became a shoe deal free agent after prompting concerns of antisemitism with his promotion of a radical film, “Hebrews 2 Negroes.”

Charania added that Irving’s new deal would allow him to recruit other athletes to Anta, with an objective to spread the major Chinese company’s impact in the American market.

Shams tweeted, “The lucrative new shoe deal for Irving will also give him the ability to recruit/sign players and other collaborators, and bring a level of manufacturing to the United States to kickstart ANTA’s process to fully distribute in U.S.”

Irving has waxed poetic about human rights but will now join a company whose ties to the Chinese Communist Party oversees the genocide of Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region.

The horrors of the Uyghur genocide stain China’s reputation with human rights, but the NBA continues to bow to America’s adversary. Kyrie Irving is only the latest case of hypocrisy to emerge from the league.

The NBA and its players have fought against oppression in America while comfortably cashing in blood money from China.

Multiple NBA players already hold sponsorship ties with Chinese companies.

With about 500 million NBA fans residing in China, the NBA and its players prioritized the Chinese market over American audiences and remained blind to the hypocrisy.

China has showcased that it holds enough influence to shut the NBA’s top stars up with cash. They can even muzzle NBA owners like Mark Cuban from ever badmouthing the CCP’s crimes against humanity.

Kyrie Irving, former human rights activist. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

No other major American sports league has bowed the knee to China like the NBA. Now they’re looking to spread that influence in the United States.