Kyrie Irving Beefs With Bill Simmons On Twitter Over Contract Extension

Kyrie Irving isn’t taking kindly to anyone who says he’s overpaid.

The Dallas Mavericks re-signed the polarizing guard to a three-year deal worth $126 million on Friday. But that’s an awfully generous paycheck given the turbulence of Irving’s previous tenures with the Nets, Celtics and Cavaliers.

And Boston sports fan and media mogul Bill Simmons was quick to point that out.

“Dallas had to go to 3 for 126m for Kyrie because there were at least 3 other teams ready to offer 2 for 25,” Simmons tweeted.

I see you couldn’t help yourself with this one huh Billy Boy. Just wanna say I appreciate you and continue to be the person you are. My Tribe says hello.



So the eight-time NBA All Star fired back.

“I see you couldn’t help yourself with this one huh Billy Boy,” Irving replied. “Just wanna say I appreciate you and continue to be the person you are. My Tribe says hello.”

But Billy Boy Simmons wasn’t the only one Irving took issue with.

“You can cause that much drama in five different cities and still get $40 million?” NBC Sports’ Chris Forsberg said in reaction to the extension.

Forsberg and co-host Brian Scalabrine both predicted either Irving or Luka Doncic will ask for a trade this season.

I could be King petty Johnson in this situation, but y’all honestly aren’t worth it. Me and my A11Even tribe say hello. Lol



“I could be King petty Johnson in this situation, but y’all honestly aren’t worth it. Me and my A11Even tribe say hello,” Irving clapped back.

Kyrie Irving has been involved in plenty of drama.

Boston sports media isn’t a fan of the 31-year-old to begin with, but Forsberg and Scalabrine do have a point with this one.

Irving was supposed to be the help Luka Doncic desperately needed. But after trading for Irving in early February, the Mavericks imploded. The team went 9-18 following his debut and missed the playoffs for the first time since Doncic’s rookie season.

Mavs fans booed the team as they finished 11th in the Western Conference. And talking to reporters, Doncic implied there was a serious lack of chemistry in the locker room.

Mavericks' Luka Doncic expressed that he doesn't feel the same joy on the court lately. He mentioned there's "a lot going on" beyond basketball. pic.twitter.com/tgpViirHEo — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) March 25, 2023

But Irving’s off-the-court behavior has caused problems before.

Irving missed most of the 2021-22 seasons after refusing to comply with New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and was suspended for eight games without pay last season for promoting an anti-Semitic movie on Twitter.

Prior to that, Irving had requested a trade from the Cavaliers a year after starring in the team’s 2015-16 championship run. Then, he left the Celtics in free agency after declaring his intention to stay.

But the Mavs have faith in him anyway.

In the words of everyone who has ever gone back to a toxic relationship again and again… it’ll definitely be different this time.