Kyrie Irving Argues With Courtside Fan About Playing Basketball, Fan Calls Him Out For Anti-Semitic Amazon Post

The Dallas Mavericks played visitor to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night and Kyrie Irving got into a back-and-forth with a fan sitting courtside.

The fan began heckling Irving during a break in the game to which Irving shouted back “nothing like fans telling me how to play basketball, how does that make sense?”

Wasting no time at all, the fan chirped back asking Irving “do you want me to tell you how to post on Amazon?” The fan’s response was referring to Irving sharing a clip from an anti-semitic film that is available on Amazon.

Irving awkwardly ignored the fan before saying “how are you going to tell me how to play basketball” again.

Irving, who was a member of the Brooklyn Nets when he shared the video, was ultimately suspended by the team. The point guard also lost his endorsement deal with Nike in the process.

“He has to show people that he’s sorry,” Nets owner Joe Tsai said following Irving’s suspension. “What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended.”

Irving met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver – who is Jewish himself – and Silver also came away confident that the Brooklyn guard isn’t anti-semitic.

Shortly before the NBA trade deadline window closed, Irving requested a trade out of Brooklyn and was shipped to Dallas.

Irving managed to score 27 points in 41 minutes of action in his team’s loss to the Pelicans.

