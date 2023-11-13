Kyler Murray Shows Serious Moxie In Season Debut

Videos by OutKick

Kyler Murray is back, and the Cardinals won a tight contest in Murray’s season debut against the Atlanta Falcons.

25-23.

Also, the Cardinals can’t do much better at QB than Kyler Murray for the foreseeable future.

In his first game in 335 days, Kyler Murray led the Cardinals to a come-from-behind 25-23 win. pic.twitter.com/0aPja690oJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2023

In his first game back since tearing an ACL 11 months ago, Murray faced a potential game-winning drive and delivered. Most impressively, Murray rekindled a sense of why the Cards picked and spent to make Kyler a franchise QB.

With the game on the line, Kyler elevated the offense into a winning drive. Murray logged 282 yards of offense. His throwing could have been better, averaging 7.9 yards per completion and throwing an interception in the third quarter. However, the 26-year-old demonstrated a “no-quit attitude” on his final drive.

The confidence from Murray proved positive for a guy like him: a QB whose maturity for big moments is questioned more than his talent. With over a minute left, Murray picked up crucial yards in his game-winning drive to set up a 23-yard field goal for Matt Prater.

From homework clauses to online gaming addiction, Murray’s maturity for the starting role, and a $230M contract extension, the quarterback’s standing with his own team often rings questionable.

In his introductory press conference this offseason, new Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort declared “no egos” would be tolerated in Arizona. The warning served as a blatant warning for Kyler, previously butting heads with ex-Cards coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The two-time Pro Bowler pumped confidence into his 1-8 squad and gave this once-tanking team a hint of swagger for the rest of the season.

Arizona can try building upon this version of Kyler Murray rather than gambling on a No. 1 overall draft selection for Caleb Williams, setting up Arizona for MORE ego concerns at the QB position.