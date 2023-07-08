Kyler Murray Says He Loves It After Getting Dissed In CBS Sports QB Rankings

Videos by OutKick

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was on the receiving end of yet another diss, only this time it didn’t have anything to do with his height. At least not directly.

No; this time, Murray found himself toward the bottom of a tiered ranking thrown together by CBS Sports’ Will Brinson.

NFL Draft analyst Marcus Whitman spotted the offending list. He tweeted it out, calling Murray “officially the most underrated player in professional sports.”

Murray himself caught this and threw his own comment on the post.

😂😂😂I love it. — Kyler Murray (@K1) July 6, 2023

Now, I’ve spent some time trying to figure out what Murray meant by this. Not sure if he was saying he loved Whitman’s comment that he was the most underrated player in sports, or if he loved the slight ironically.

Maybe it will fuel him. Y’know, perhaps being ranked a couple of tiers below Kirk Cousins and the current version of Russell Wilson might light a fire under him. Bulletin board material, so to speak.

He’s like Rodney Dangerfield in that he gets no respect.

Murray suffered an ACL injury that cut his 2022 season short. He’s expected to play in 2023, but the time frame for his recovery hasn’t been made clear.

If and when he does take the field again (this time in the DeAndre Hopkins-less Cardinals fresh new uniforms) he may be playing with a chip on his shoulder.

