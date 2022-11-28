Kyler Murray Drops F-Bomb In Postgame Press Conference

Kyler Murray didn’t bring a filter to the postgame press conference Sunday.

The Cardinals lost a tough one 25-24 Sunday to the Chargers, and while talking about a first quarter interception on fourth and one, Murray dropped a hard f-bomb.

“Schematically, we were kind of f*cked,” the dual-threat QB told the press when talking about what went wrong on the pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on 4th & 1 interception pic.twitter.com/tcejKA1qTp — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 28, 2022

While people might want to complain about Murray’s comment, I think there’s a lot of fans who will find it refreshing.

Most of the time, it feels like athletes are reading from a script in postgame press conferences, especially after a loss.

Not Kyler Murray. He got right up to the mic and let fans know the team was “f*cked” schematically on the fourth and one interception.

If you want athletes to be more open and honest, this is what it looks like. Grown men have a tendency to use words you wouldn’t want young children to hear.

That’s just a fact, and as you can tell from Kyler Murray’s comments and body language, he wasn’t too pleased with the loss.

Kyler Murray drops f-bomb after losing to the Chargers. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Also, the Chargers hit Kyler Murray with an A+ troll job after the game given his love of “Call of Duty.” We might not see a better one all season long.