Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Chews Out Coach Kliff Kingsbury Over Broken Offense

The Arizona Cardinals are fighting among themselves as they continue to struggle against middling NFL teams.

Facing the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury got into a verbal dispute after some errant play-calling and clock management by the HC.

Down 14-6 in the first half, Murray and the offense marched down the field, hoping for a TD rather than the two previous scoring drives that resulted in field goals for Arizona.

On that red-zone drive, with two minutes left in the second quarter, Murray took a hard sack from Saints’ Tanoh Kpassagnon and quickly lost his cool.

“Calm the f**k down,” Murray shouted to his coach.

The TNF broadcast captured Murray going up to Kingsbury and yelling in his coach’s face. Wideout DeAndre Hopkins had to hold him back.

Kingsbury, petrified, was nodding along to his QB’s complaints.

WATCH:

Kingsbury has hardly justified his position as HC.

Kyler’s getting fed up with losing. Luckily his defense is bailing him out.

Arizona takes a 28-14 lead heading into halftime.