Kyle Shanahan Says Deebo Samuel Keeps Sending Him Shirtless Pictures Of Himself

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has been working hard during the offseason, and according to his head coach Kyle Shanahan, he’s more than happy to share his progress.

While Samuel is a key piece of the 49ers offense, the self-described “wide back” wasn’t impressed by his performance in 2022.

“I don’t think Deebo had to be that harsh on himself to you guys, but it was cool to watch,” Shanahan said, per NBC Sports. “Deebo is one of the best players in this league and anytime he doesn’t play like one of the best players in this league, everyone’s going to be disappointed, including himself.”

That kind of attitude does have its perks if harnessed correctly, which it sounds like Samuel knows. If he doesn’t think his performance is up to snuff, he works harder.

Then apparently sends pics to his coach to let him know how hard he is working.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been putting in work this offseason and has been more than happy to share that with his head coach. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Deebo Apparently Sent Shanahan A Lot Of Shirtless Photos

“That’s what’s been real cool with him in these 40 days away,” Shanahan told the media. “Just seeing him yesterday for the first time. Never had a grown man send me so many pictures with his shirt off, but it looks good. I can tell he put the work in, so I know you guys heard him that day.

“That’s the last time I really heard him, but I see better than I hear. Deebo is in a really good spot, and I’m really excited for Deebo this year.”

Shanahan conceded that he thought Samuel took a small step back last season. However, he said there is plenty of reason to believe he’ll progress once again.

“I think he can get back to playing a little bit more like he did in 2021. I think he took one small step back, but that doesn’t mean he can’t take two steps forward.”

