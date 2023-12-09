Kyle Rudolph Says He Devalued Tom Brady’s Final Regular Season Touchdown Ball

Videos by OutKick

You’d think that one of the most sought-after footballs in NFL history would be the one Tom Brady threw for the final touchdown pass of his illustrious career. Well, that pass was thrown to tight-end Kyle Rudolph who explained why his involvement in the play — and what eventually happened to the ball — devalued the ball in a big way.

It happened late last season against the Atlanta Falcons. Brady found Kyle Rudolph in the corner of the endzone of Mercedes-Benz Stadium for six. While Brady has a history of torturing Falcons fans, this was not one of those times. The Dirty Birds went on to win 30-17, but the Bucs still made their way to the playoffs.

That was passing touchdown No. 649 for Brady, but coincidentally, for Rudolph, it was his milestone 50th career touchdown reception.

So, he got to keep the ball

However, he told NFL Network’s Good Morning Football that he wound up devaluing a piece of league history.

Where is Tom Brady's last regular season TD pass ball???@KyleRudolph pic.twitter.com/3V5kupxmS7 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) December 7, 2023

“Yeah, so I officially devalued one of the most valuable footballs in all of the game by having it painted,” Rudolph said.

Kyle Rudolph hauls in the final regular season touchdown pass of Tom Brady’s career. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

You heard (or read) right, Rudolph has that ball in his possession only he had it painted over. What is it painted with?

“It’s painted and it says ‘Kyle Rudolph’s 50th career touchdown,’ not, ‘the greatest quarterback of all time’s last regular season touchdown.’”

Luckily for Rudolph, if it was going to be devalued like that, at least the ball itself holds incredible sentimental value to him.

Of course, it makes sense to let him keep that ball since no one would have known at the time that it was Brady’s last regular season touchdown.

At least he had a reason to want it too. He could have been like Mike Evans who gave away Brady’s 600th touchdown and his final touchdown ever to fans.

The Bucs worked a deal with the fan for the 600th. Brady’s final TD ball, however, was auctioned off in January.

