Kyle Pitts Loses Florida-Tennessee Bet And Looks Miserable In Vols Overalls

Avert your eyes, Florida Gators fans … you don’t want to see Kyle Pitts like this. The former UF legend lost a bet he never should’ve made when Tennessee beat the Gators last weekend, and had to pay up Wednesday after practice.

Former Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts wears Tennessee Volunteers overalls

Painful.

Pitts, now in his second season in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, bet teammate Cordarrelle Patterson and Strength Coach Thomas Stallworth that the Gators would beat the Vols.

If they had, the two former Tennessee lifers would’ve had to don the orange and blue.

But the Gators stink this season, and the Vols won for the first time in six years. Pitts, an All-American at Florida and Atlanta’s first round pick a year ago, found the UT overalls in his locker Wednesday morning.

“They put me in overalls,” he said, admitting he didn’t know the overalls would be part of the equation.

“I think that’s the worst part. Overalls.”

I don’t know, Kyle. It could have been WAY worse. And, frankly, the Gators stink this year. Sorry, but they just do.

Anthony Richardson is great (sometimes), but the defense is putrid and the Vols are actually the better team for once.

This one has to go on Kyle Pitts for making a dumb bet.

Gotta gamble with your head, not your heart!