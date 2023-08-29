Ohio State Makes Starting QB Decision After Heated Battle

Videos by OutKick

Kyle McCord will be the man under center for the Ohio State Buckeyes against Indiana.

McCord has been battling it out with Devin Brown for the starting QB role, and head coach Ryan Day had been keeping a tight lid on who would lead the way. That lid is officially now off as of Tuesday.

“I think that Kyle’s consistency the last couple weeks has allowed him to be the starter. He deserves that, but I also think Devin deserves to play in the game as well. How much? All that is still to be determined but we’ve at least come up with that conclusion here,” Day told the media Tuesday.

Kyle McCord gets the start. Devin Brown will see the field, but it's not known how much.

"Pleased we have two guys confident to play in this game."



"Pleased we have two guys confident to play in this game."



Ryan Day names Kyle McCord Ohio State’s starting QB against Indiana.

While both QBs will get reps against the Hoosiers, there’s obviously no room for interpretation about who is the starter at this point.

Ryan Day made it crystal clear it’s Kyle McCord. The Pennsylvania native is a former top 50 recruit who chose Ohio State over a bunch of other power programs.

He threw for a total of 190 yards and one touchdown last year. In total, he’s thrown for 606 yards during his time in Columbus on 58 attempts.

An insanely small sample size that pretty much means absolutely nothing. However, he looks the part. Kyle McCord has a big body, a solid arm and there is a lot of buzz around him. Clearly, the buzz must be justified to some degree because he’s starting against Indiana.

Devin Brown is waiting in the wings.

Devin Brown enters the season with four years of eligibility and an even smaller sample size to judge. He played just a total of 15 snaps in 2022. That makes McCord’s experience look like a seasoned veteran.

He was also a top-50 recruit and was pursued by the likes of Texas, USC and Ole Miss before landing with the Buckeyes.

More than anything, Buckeyes fans are ready to roll and want to see what the QB situation will look like. For the first time in a long time, it doesn’t feel like Ohio State has a guaranteed star under center.

That’s not to say McCord or Brown can’t be the guy. They’re just very unproven. Even C.J. Stroud had more hype before taking over. Fans will find out in a few days against Indiana.