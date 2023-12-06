Kyle McCord To Nebraska? It Would Make A Lot Of Sense

Videos by OutKick

Nebraska reportedly is taking a serious run at Kyle McCord, and he should definitely listen to the pitch.

The former Ohio State QB recently announced he was entering the transfer portal after starting the entire season for the 11-1 Buckeyes.

Despite throwing for 24 touchdowns and more than 3,000 yards, it appears McCord lost his job to the QB OSU eventually lands in the portal. The man started 12 straight games, and is now leaving Columbus. It’s a bit of a wild situation.

However, he might not even leave the Big Ten.

Will Kyle McCord transfer to Nebraska? (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Nebraska reportedly chasing Kyle McCord.

HuskersOnline’s Steve Sipple reported (via Cornhuskerswire) McCord and Nebraska OC Marcus Satterfield met Tuesday at an unknown location. The move comes as Nebraska wrapped a season that featured truly awful QB play.

Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule also recently revealed a good transfer QB costs as much as $2 million in NIL money. McCord won’t draw that price for one season, but he’s not a bad option.

This would be a win for both sides. Nebraska desperately needs better QB play in order for the offense to work.

Kyle McCord is leaving Ohio State after starting the entire season at QB. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Rhule’s team featured three different QBs this season, and had a grand total of 10 passing touchdowns on the season. That was against 16 interceptions. A 1:1.6 TD:INT ratio is a disaster. You simply can’t win at a high level with that kind of horrible passing attack.

Landing McCord would immediately give the team a veteran QB with an entire season of starting experience under his belt. It would also make a ton of sense for McCord. He was the target of massive criticism at Ohio State for not being good enough to make the offense run. Some of the criticism was warranted. Much of it was not.

McCord would face less pressure, lower expectations and play for a solid offensive mind in Matt Rhule at Nebraska. It’s a big program, but it’s not Ohio State. Nobody in Lincoln is expecting a national title in 2024. It’s not the 1990s anymore.

Kyle McCord is in the transfer portal. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

McCord should absolutely listen to any pitch the Cornhuskers are making. It would keep him in major college football and be a lot easier than what he faced in Columbus. Let me know where you think McCord will land at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.