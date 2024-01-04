Kyle McCord Calls Out ‘BS’ From Media After Leaving Ohio State

Videos by OutKick

Kyle McCord transferred out of the Ohio State University football program in December, and he’s just now speaking out about his decision-making process.

McCord appeared on The QB Room podcast recently and went after the media for reporting on his departure and reasoning behind it.

“I didn’t really say too much. After I left I kind of put out my statement and kept the reasons close, kind of in my inner circle. And I’ve had news outlets hit me up,” McCord said. “I got one—a news outlet from Columbus—to hit me up to do a story and I didn’t answer it. Hit my family up to do a story, they didn’t answer. Hit people up in my circle to do a story, nobody answered. And then the next day, you go online, and they have an article published of the five reasons I left.”

He continued, explaining that it shows how some in the media are willing to essentially make things up to suit the narrative they want to believe.

“And you read them and it’s just a bunch of BS,” he said. “They’re just kind of pulling at strings at that point. The narrative, people read that and they think that’s true and so they start believing in it and posting it and it just kind of snowballs. And when you don’t really speak up about it, it is what it is.”

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: Kyle McCord #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes gives the thumbs-up against the Michigan Wolverines during the second quarter in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kyle McCord Defends ‘Business Decision’

McCord also explained that the decision to leave was nothing more than a “business” one for him, just as it was for Ohio State.

“At the end of the day, Ohio State had to make a business decision that they felt was best for them, and I had to do the same thing,” McCord continued. “And unfortunately it just wasn’t meant to be for next year. But at the end of the day, I felt like I put together some solid games, had some good tape, so I was confident when I went in the portal, I would find a good home.”

There’s an important point that McCord is making; both sides of the transfer portal debate are making decisions. Ohio State, and all major programs, have to evaluate what they believe is the best path forward. Especially with the amount of money being thrown at players. Similarly, players may find better financial or positional opportunities elsewhere.

It’s a bizarre part of the modern college football landscape, but it’s becoming increasingly important. McCord had a solid 2023, with 24 touchdowns against just six interceptions. But Ryan Day might see room for improvement at the quarterback position. And McCord will be unquestioned starter at Syracuse for 2024.

Often, no matter what the media says, transfer decisions are that simple. It always comes back to “business.”