Videos by OutKick

Boston College offensive lineman Kyle Hergel is a very big individual, who eats a lot, with a unique story. He ended up in Chestnut Hill by way of Canada.

Hergel, a sixth-year graduate transfer from Ontario, is a former unranked recruit who is entering his first year with the Eagles this fall. His career began with three years at the University of North Dakota (not to be confused with the Bison).

Hergel hit the portal in April of 2021, but not before putting up some serious weight on the squat rack in Grand Forks!

Hergel was then off to Texas State, where he spent two seasons and split time at both guard spots. His depth was crucial to the Bobcats run game and it earned him third-team All-Sun Belt Honors. Only one sack happened on his watch in his redshirt sophomore and junior years.

Perhaps importantly, the big fella benched 500 pounds.

Kyle Hergel later moved to Massachusetts and eats a lot!

Now, entering his sixth season of college football (he used a redshirt year and took advantage of the COVID waiver), Hergel will compete for playing time on the Boston College line. At 6-foot-2, 302 pounds, it takes a lot of work to maintain his size and shape.

Especially in the summer.

Farrell Frankel, a full-time sports nutritionist with the Boston College football program, recently documented what Hergel must eat in a day just to maintain his current weight — 5,000/6,000 calories.

His exact daily food intake changes daily but it looks something like the following:

6:00am, pre-workout — Overnight oats and a breakfast sandwich

9:00am, post-workout — Tart cherry juice Multi-vitamin Vitamin D Smoothie Watermelon PB&J

1:00pm, lunch — Tacos Tortellini

4:00pm, afternoon snack Protein and carb bowl

8:00pm, dinner Two chicken wraps

10:00pm(ish), before bed Protein shake



Here is a visual look at a day of eating in the life of Kyle Hergel: