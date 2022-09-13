Kyle Busch Has A Path To The Indy 500 With New Deal

Now that we know where Kyle Busch’s NASCAR future is, there’s a chance that he’ll also have some leeway to pursue some additional racing endeavors.

Like, oh, say, maybe the Indianapolis 500 …

It’s no secret that Busch has had some interest in running the Indy 500 — like his brother Kurt did in 2014 — but he has encountered some hurdles in doing so. One of the biggest was that Joe Gibbs Racing, which has been his home since 2008, is firmly in the Toyota camp.

Toyota isn’t involved in the NTT IndyCar Series, though there are always rumors that they could join the only two OEMs in IndyCar: Chevrolet and Honda.

Lucky for Busch, his new team, Richard Childress Racing has a long history with Chevrolet.

That means the Indy 500 is on the table for Busch.

What Kyle Busch said — now that he will be a Chevrolet driver — on potentially racing in the Indianapolis 500: pic.twitter.com/1WYnQopWfB — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 13, 2022

“I made sure that was in the deal,” he said. “By all means, any IndyCar teams that are Chevrolet, call me up.”

Busch made it clear that being able to run the Indy 500 wasn’t a priority in choosing a new team. He also mentioned that his wife was on board with him tackling the 500.

“She hasn’t said no,” Busch said, referring to his wife, Samantha. “The last person that said no was my former boss.”

Oh boy… sounds like a little ricochet shot at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Kyle Busch’s brother, Kurt Busch, pulled double-duty in 2014 when he raced in the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Logistics Of Busch Running In The Indy 500

Running the Indy 500 would likely require Busch to do a double-header with the Coca-Cola 600 as both races typically fall on the same day. This logistical nightmare has been attempted by four drivers: John Andretti, Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart, and Kurt Busch.

So, it’s absolutely doable. However, Busch would still need a team willing to put him in a car.

That shouldn’t be a problem at all.

Some of the bigger teams that use Chevrolet engines are Chip Ganassi Racing (which currently has NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson on its books) and Arrow McLaren SP. Both teams have plenty of money and the bandwidth needed to field an extra car.

However, smaller Chevy-running outfits like Ed Carpenter Racing, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, or Juncos Hollinger Racing could benefit from throwing Busch in one of their cars from the exposure and sponsorship deals that he could bring.

It would be great to see Busch give the Indy 500 a whirl, and he would get some more NASCAR fan eyes on IndyCar during the best day of racing on the calendar.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle