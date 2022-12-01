Texans QB Kyle Allen Has Hilarious Request For Myles Garrett Ahead Of Browns Visit To Houston

The Cleveland Browns play visitors to the Houston Texans on Sunday, and Deshaun Watson’s return to the field against his former team after serving his suspension isn’t the only reunion of sorts. Former Texas A&M Aggies Kyle Allen and Myles Garrett meet again, and the Houston QB has a special request for the Cleveland defensive lineman.

Allen, who took over as the Texans’ starting quarterback last week, had nothing but great things to say about his former college teammate. But after praising Garrett as both a person and football player, he shared a hilarious request.

“I played with Myles in college so I know first-hand how good he is. And he has only gotten better since then… he’s a freak. He’s a good dude. He was the best player on our team then, and he’s one of the best players in the league now.”

Asked if he could speak to Garrett before the game, Allen said his message would be “be nice to me.”

.@KyleAllen_10 on if he could speak to Myles Garrett (@Flash_Garrett) now: “Be nice to me.” pic.twitter.com/FzJP8trQoP — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 30, 2022

Unfortunately for Allen, Garrett could have a monstrous day against the 1-9-1 Texans on Sunday.

Houston has allowed the sixth most sacks (33) in the league this season, which is a stat Garrett will certainly be aware of heading into the matchup.

Garrett has recorded 10 total sacks this season, tied for the fifth most in the league, and has picked up 2.5 sacks in his last two games played. The 26-year-old has recorded at least one sack in seven out of 10 games this season.