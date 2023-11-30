Kurt Warner Spends His Time Arguing With Random Trolls Over Son Transferring

Videos by OutKick

Kurt Warner is fired up on social media over his son E.J. transferring.

The sophomore quarterback for the Temple Owls announced Tuesday night that he’s entering the transfer portal after a solid season in hopes of finding a new school.

In theory, Warner’s son is hoping to upgrade and perhaps land at a P5 school after two seasons in the G5 with the Owls.

Kurt Warner battles online trolls over son transferring.

E.J. threw for 3,076 yards, 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. Those stats should draw interest from some teams.

However, that’s not the focus right now. The focus right now is his dad arguing with random people on X over his son’s search for a new school.

People aren’t too impressed by stats put up against G5 competition, and Kurt is going to battle.

True Freshman All-American last season… this season was Top 5 in the nation in pass yrds/game behind (Penix, Nix, Daniels & Ward) — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) November 29, 2023

Haha… oh that’s not good??? What are the true markers of long term success, please inform me! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) November 29, 2023

Haha… ok, 🙄… yes everything has to be in context, did u ever watch him play???… but yes which MVP award is the real one?? You have to watch games & see OL play? Which guys have short passes that go for big plays? But if u want to knock him down have at it… but know the WHY! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) November 29, 2023

No it’s not… it’s 💯 in context… those are both factual… and when have we ever said “so and so led team in passing yrds” and then looked at number of atts??? That’s out of context… but you’re trying hard for some reason? Not sure the motive? — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) November 29, 2023

Great tweet… felt compelled to have to write that and take a shot at the kid… what a world we live in! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) November 29, 2023

He was a True Freshman All-American last season… and then finished Top 5 in pass yrds/game this season… — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) November 29, 2023

This is a solid example of why sometimes it’s best to not get online at all. Not every thought in a person’s head needs to be said.

Everyone understands why a father might want to defend their child online. His son is talented, and he’s no doubt incredibly proud. Totally understandable to have great pride, but this isn’t a great look for anyone involved.

E.J. Warner will sink or swim on his own merits. His stats are what his stats are. Does he really need his dad – a former NFL star – arguing with people who have no following online about his passing stats? Almost certainly not.

Incredibly talented and confident people rarely pop off online. Barry Sanders was famous for not celebrating touchdowns because he had an “act like you’ve been there before” mentality. It’s very respectable. Instead of just ignoring the peanut gallery, Kurt Warner got in the mud with the pigs. Why, Kurt? Why?

Kurt Warner argues with Twitter trolls over his son transferring. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Next time, log off and let your son do his thing. Arguing with Twitter trolls is never worth it. Let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.