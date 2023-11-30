Kurt Warner Spends His Time Arguing With Random Trolls Over Son Transferring

Videos by OutKick
Kurt Warner is fired up on social media over his son E.J. transferring.
The sophomore quarterback for the Temple Owls announced Tuesday night that he’s entering the transfer portal after a solid season in hopes of finding a new school.
In theory, Warner’s son is hoping to upgrade and perhaps land at a P5 school after two seasons in the G5 with the Owls.
Kurt Warner battles online trolls over son transferring.
E.J. threw for 3,076 yards, 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. Those stats should draw interest from some teams.
However, that’s not the focus right now. The focus right now is his dad arguing with random people on X over his son’s search for a new school.
People aren’t too impressed by stats put up against G5 competition, and Kurt is going to battle.
This is a solid example of why sometimes it’s best to not get online at all. Not every thought in a person’s head needs to be said.
Everyone understands why a father might want to defend their child online. His son is talented, and he’s no doubt incredibly proud. Totally understandable to have great pride, but this isn’t a great look for anyone involved.
E.J. Warner will sink or swim on his own merits. His stats are what his stats are. Does he really need his dad – a former NFL star – arguing with people who have no following online about his passing stats? Almost certainly not.
Incredibly talented and confident people rarely pop off online. Barry Sanders was famous for not celebrating touchdowns because he had an “act like you’ve been there before” mentality. It’s very respectable. Instead of just ignoring the peanut gallery, Kurt Warner got in the mud with the pigs. Why, Kurt? Why?
Next time, log off and let your son do his thing. Arguing with Twitter trolls is never worth it. Let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.