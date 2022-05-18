in Racing

Kurt Busch Canceled Wife’s Credit Cards As Divorce Looms

The marriage between NASCAR star Kurt Busch and wife Ashley has taken an unexpected turn. Ashley’s decided to hit the brakes on the marriage, filing for divorce, but not before having had her credit cards cancelled and access to joint bank accounts denied.

Nothing says “I do,” like a joint bank account and conversely, nothing says “I don’t,” like freezing the AMEX card ahead of a trip to TJ MAXX.

Before you question whether the soon-to-be former Mrs. Busch and her millions would shop at TJ Maxx, consider that Ashley’s been in the NASCAR game for more than seven years now. TJ Maxx has been referred to as the Chanel of the south. Maybe.

TMZ Sports confirmed the pending divorce and subsequent frozen funds, stating that Ashley filed in Florida earlier this month. Within court docs, Ashley cited that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Mirroring Kurt’s profession, the relationship between the two got off to a fast start. The couple met in 2015 and were married by December of 2016.

Along with claims that Kurt shut down her access to various financials, Ashley’s divorce filing also stated that the 43-year-old NASCAR driver “committed a tortious act,” though she didn’t elaborate.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kurt Busch released a statement saying in part: “I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage. Divorce is a personal and private matter and I hope our privacy will be respected.”

TMZ also reported that a review of court documents showed that Kurt demanded Ashley leave their residence by the first week in June.

No word on if Mr. Busch uttered: “You ain’t gotta go home but you got to get the hell out of here.”

At least it appeared fun while it lasted.

