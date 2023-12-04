Kristin Cavallari Is A Big Sex On The First Date Supporter, Gets Ruthlessly Torched For It

Videos by OutKick

Kristin Cavallari is pro-sex on the first date, but many of her fans are definitely not.

Cavallari has a significant social media presence, and I learned today that she also has a podcast. Now, what is Jay Cutler’s ex-wife discussing on her podcast?

Sex. Lots of sex in at least one viral clip that she shared. What specifically? How quickly people should drop their clothes and hook up. In her mind, there’s no such thing as going too fast.

Kristin Cavallari doesn’t have a problem with sex on the first date. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“It doesn’t f*cking matter if you sleep with him the first date or the tenth date. If there is chemistry and feelings there, it doesn’t matter. I saw this relationship coach post 90% of couples who are in the best relationships where they found the one, all slept together the first or second date,” Cavallari claimed when talking about sex on a first date.

She also noted that originally, she believed in maybe waiting a couple dates. However, she has a new attitude.

You can watch her full comments below, and PLEASE send me your hot takes to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Cavallari faces serious backlash.

While Kristin Cavallari might be all about getting down and dirty within a few hours of meeting someone, her followers definitely are not.

She faced serious backlash in the comments section. People were far from impressed.

Kristin Cavallari faces backlash for supporting sex on the first date. (Credit: Instagram)

Now, I’m sure many of you are assuming I’m about to lay down the law with a final sex on a first date ruling. Sorry. Won’t be happening today. Now, could I go down a rabbit hole? Sure, but in the .00001% chance my girlfriend stumbles across this, there’s probably some old stories that remain best not published online. We can chop it up at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What I will say is Cavallari showed ZERO hesitation with this take. That’s the gunfighting spirit we know and love. Don’t hesitate to start throwing rounds. Just get on the trigger and start doing it.

Same applies to hot takes on the internet. Sex on a first date? Yeah, let’s discuss. That’s guaranteed to pump up viewership numbers, which was probably Cavallari’s goal. Don’t back down. Just keep your foot on the pedal and move forward. She’s getting shelled in the comments section like it’s Vietnam at the height of the war, but the clip is still up. Mad respect.

At the end of the day, it’s not my job to tell you all what to do. Make good decisions, be smart and don’t hitch your wagon to someone insane. That’s more or less my basic guiding relationship principles. Are you down with sex on the first date? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and we’ll see where the OutKick audience stands.