Kristaps Porzingis Becomes Latest NBA Player To Skip World Cup

Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis is the latest NBA player to announce that he’s going to sit out the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The 28-year-old out of Latvia posted to X (we all know what it used to be called) that he’ll skip the tournament as he continues to recover from a foot injury.

Ir grūti, es jūtos ļoti atbildīgs savu un Latvijas valstsvienības atbalstītāju priekšā, taču ir pieņemts lēmums, ka es nespēlēšu Pasaules kausā.



Pēc vairāku nedēļu atlabšanas procesa un atkārtota MRI izmeklējuma, vēl joprojām pēdas plantārais fascīts man neļauj atrasties uz… pic.twitter.com/mvyk4Dj8lU — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) August 15, 2023

“It is difficult, I feel very responsible to myself and the supporters of the Latvian national team, but a decision has been made that I will not play in the World Cup,” Porzingis said, per Celtics Blog. “After several weeks of recovery and a repeat MRI examination, the plantar fasciitis of my foot still prevents me from being on the field in full readiness.”

He revealed that the decision was a joint one between the Celtics and Latvian national team medical staffs.

Porzingis has battled injuries for a significant portion of his NBA career. Prioritizing his health ahead of the NBA season makes sense.

Last week, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo announced he will not represent his native Greece at the upcoming tournament. He is still recovering from knee surgery but is expected to be back in action ahead of training camp.

Ricky Rubio of the Cleveland Cavaliers announced that he was stepping away from the game. In his announcement, Rubio said he plans to focus on his mental health.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup starts later this month and will take place in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.

It’s unfortunate to see so many names dropping out of the tournament.

Unfortunately, that’s kind of what happens when an offseason tournament is being held so close to the start of training camp.

