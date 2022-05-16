Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Are Legally Wed… For Real This Time 

If there is one thing we’ve learned about “Kravis” — the engaged couple that is reality star Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker — it is that they love to keep us on our toes. Between their highly romantic engagement on a beach in Montecito in October to their PDA filled red carpet appearances, to getting “married” once before in Vegas… this couple is anything not boring!

Kourtney Kardashian is a married woman and she just tied the knot with Travis Barker and this time, they’re truly man and wife in the eyes of the law.

They kept the never boring streak alive on Sunday when they got legally married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara surrounded by a few close family and friends. The couple was said to have been taking pictures outside of the courthouse for over an hour and if you follow the two on social media, well that makes a lot of sense. Honestly getting all the angles for the gram might actually be higher on the list than the marriage license itself but I digress. Barker was decked out in a black suit while Kardashian was rocking a white mini dress and veil. Exactly what we would expect from our favorite prince and princess of punk. The two posed for pictures with Barker’s father and Kardashians grandmother, MJ in front of a black lowrider convertible with a “Just Married” sign attached to the back before cruising around town.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

The two are rumored to have gotten their marriage license ahead of an upcoming Italian wedding taking place in the near future. The wedding is said to be all set and ready to go with the family and kids looking forward to the trip. And if you’re keeping up, you’ll recall a Vegas wedding the two had following the Grammys back in April but apparently that was just for fun as no marriage license was actually obtained according to Kardashian’s Instagram.

So yes the Italian wedding will be the third time they will have had a wedding ceremony with each one getting slightly better.

But I guess saying “I do” to the same person three times is better than saying it to three different guys once, right Kim? (Just kidding I love you.) What is there to say other than these two really love, love! Congrats to the happy couple and if cameras aren’t rolling during this alleged Italian wedding bash, so help us!