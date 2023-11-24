Kobe Bryant Jersey, Shoes From Last Road Game Go To Auction

Videos by OutKick

You could be the proud owner of a uniform worn by Kobe Bryant during his last road game on April 11, 2016. If, that is, you have more than a half million dollars to spare.

The purple Los Angeles Lakers uniform combo Kobe wore during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder — along with his shoes — just went up for sale on SCP Auctions. The jersey is expected to go for $500,000 while the sneakers are projected to sell for around $100,000.

Uniform worn by Kobe Bryant during his last road game could fetch $600,000 at auction. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

The Lakers lost that game, 112-79, and the Thunder held Bryant to just 13 points and one rebound. Kobe was battling fatigue and stiffness from injury.

“I tried to give it all I had,” he said after the game. “I tried to loosen up in the locker room coming out for the second half, but I couldn’t move well at all.”

Still, the OKC fans showed him some love during the game — chanting “Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!” as he went to the bench.

The 18-time NBA All-Star ultimately ended his career on a high note — putting up 60 against the Utah Jazz just a couple days later.

The Adidas purple mesh jersey and his Adidas Climacool shorts are being sold as a package. The Kobe 11 Elite Lows will be auctioned off separately. The shorts contain a small microphone pocket so Bryant could be mic’d up during the game.

If you’re interested in owning the small piece of Mamba history, you have until Dec. 2 to come up with the cash.

