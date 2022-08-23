Knicks Willing To Give Up 5 First-Round Picks, Players For Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell

The New York Knicks are sweetening their trade package for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Tony Jones, the Knicks are willing to offer Utah five first-round picks, as well as role players to acquire Mitchell. Charania reported, “New York made a recent offer of Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, additional salary and two unprotected first-round draft picks (five total).”

KNICKS, JAZZ ARE BACK TO DISCUSSING TRADE FOR ALL-STAR DONOVAN MITCHELL

Mitchell has also drawn interest from the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards, but the Knicks led as rumored suitors due to their large stock in future first-round picks.

After several weeks of no conversations, the Knicks and Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba.



Story at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/Z4sRvsbCaw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2022

With New York holding eight first-round picks, Utah has made their desire to trade Mitchell for draft capital apparent.

Charania previously reported that the Knicks and Jazz’s trade talks were on hiatus before a renewed mutual interest surfaced two weeks ago.

Stay tuned as the story develops.

Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela