Knicks, Jazz Are Back To Discussing Trade For All-Star Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz are moving forward with a roster reboot, and the last major piece left to push out of town is All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Trading Mitchell out of Utah makes sense for the organization’s long-term stragtegy but trading away one of the premier scorers in the NBA still carries a heavy toll.

One interested suitor in the Donovan Mitchell trade rumors, the New York Knicks, is reportedly back to the discussion table with the Jazz after a two-month hiatus in negotiations.

According to The Athletic, the Jazz and Knicks had light talks the past week on potential trade packages for Mitchell, league sources informed The Athletic.

“The Knicks and Jazz had a fresh trade conversation within the past week about potential packages for Mitchell,” reported the outlet. “There is no traction between the two teams on a deal, and no Mitchell trade is imminent for the Jazz, sources said.”

The Jazz have previously requested seven future first-round picks, Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley — as relayed by Bleacher Report’s Tim Daniels.

Utah split with All-Star center Rudy Gobert and received four first-rounders.

After several weeks of no conversations, the Knicks and Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba.



Story at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/Z4sRvsbCaw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2022

With Mitchell presenting more trade value than Gobert, Utah’s front office, led by executive Danny Ainge, will undoubtedly attempt to reel in as many first-round picks as possible for the elite scorer. The Knicks hold eight future first-round picks in their trade market purse.

Planting the seeds for an improved 2022 campaign, the Knicks added free-agent guard Jalen Brunson and remain on the search for a major acquisition.

Knicks general manager Scott Perry can give his spending some insurance if he manages to acquire Mitchell and keep as many role players as possible.

Other suitors in the mix for Mitchell include the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.

The Hornets will be interested in a legitimate All-Star joining Charlotte’s young corps and continuing their offensive chemistry from 2021.

Washington re-signed All-Star Bradley Beal to a five-year, $251 million supermax contract extension and likely promised help was on the way for a roster unfit to compete in the East.