New York Knicks Intend To Sign Jalen Bruson on Four-Year, $110 Million Deal: Report

This seemed like a sure bet from the start of the offseason.

The New York Knicks locked down one of the most targeted free agents, reaching an agreement to sign Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $110 million deal, as reported by The Athletic / Stadium’s Shams Charania.

Free agent Jalen Brunson intends to sign a four-year, near $110M deal with the New York Knicks in free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Mavericks never received chance to make offer, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Brunson was long rumored as the Knicks’ highest-rated free agent. The unrestricted free agent previously declined a four-year, $55.5 million contract extension from the Mavs.

He was selected by the Mavs in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft. Brunson won two NCAA titles with Jay Wright’s Wildcats.

Brunson showed up big for the Mavericks in his fourth season this past year. He appeared in 79 games and put up solid numbers: averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds a game in 2021.

Though reliable in his first three seasons in Dallas, Brunson elevated his game at the right time: playing second fiddle to Mavs star Luka Doncic in the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs, averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, and hitting 34.7 percent of his three-pointers.

Dallas lost to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals (4-1).

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela