Twitter Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit Calling Thursday Night Football

Kirk Herbstreit set Twitter on fire Thursday night during the Chiefs/Chargers game.
The College GameDay superstar is now also on the call on Amazon with Al Michaels for Thursday Night Football, and there might be a bit of an adjustment period for fans.
Fans react to Kirk Herbstreit’s new job on social media.
Despite the fact that hearing Herbstreit on the call for an NFL game with Al Michaels might be a bit strange, it seemed like fans and pundits enjoyed it more than they didn’t.
Some fans had jokes about Herbstreit taking over the TNF call.
As expected, there was also plenty of humor flying around Thursday night as Kirk Herbstreit called the Chargers/Chiefs matchup.
Overall, there’s no doubt Herbstreit left a major impression on the fans after doing just one Thursday Night Football game.
He made a name for himself as the face of college football on ESPN, and he’s now dipping his toes into the NFL pool.
The man is absurdly talented, and I think we can agree that his talent shined through Thursday night.
Now, Kirk Herbstreit has to turn around and get ready for College GameDay at Appalachian State tomorrow. The man is a workaholic in the best of ways.
I have never understood the love / hate / fascination that so many fans have with “who the announcers are”. Unless the camera shows them, I never know nor care who they are. I’m watching the game and “what they say” is mostly white noise to me. Al Michaels has been doing this for 30+ years and is not showing his age. Herbstreit is “a pro”. There is no 3rd wheel trying to be “cutsy” … the next “Dandy Don” or Cosell.