Twitter Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit Calling Thursday Night Football

Kirk Herbstreit set Twitter on fire Thursday night during the Chiefs/Chargers game.

The College GameDay superstar is now also on the call on Amazon with Al Michaels for Thursday Night Football, and there might be a bit of an adjustment period for fans.

Fans react to Kirk Herbstreit’s new job on social media.

Hearing Kirk Herbstreit on an NFL game is strange, like when your gym teacher had to sub in English class — Terence Malangone (@SpikeMal) September 16, 2022

Hearing Al Michaels makes me think it’s Sunday night and hearing Kirk Herbstreit makes me think it’s Saturday night but it’s neither. It’s Thursday night. My brain is not built to process this. — Brendan Farrell (@bfarrell1443) September 16, 2022

Despite the fact that hearing Herbstreit on the call for an NFL game with Al Michaels might be a bit strange, it seemed like fans and pundits enjoyed it more than they didn’t.

I love the Kirk Herbstreit/Al Michaels combo — Will Compton (@_willcompton) September 16, 2022

Al Michaels and @KirkHerbstreit already have excellent chemistry. Pleasure to listen to watching Chargers-Chiefs. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 16, 2022

The broadcast was expected to be network quality between Fred Gaudell, Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit. It was. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) September 16, 2022

Not to be lost in this thrilling game, but Kirk Herbstreit is really, really good at this. Especially when you consider the schedule he has to keep in-season. Impressive call/performance. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) September 16, 2022

Some fans had jokes about Herbstreit taking over the TNF call.

As expected, there was also plenty of humor flying around Thursday night as Kirk Herbstreit called the Chargers/Chiefs matchup.

Watching the TV thinking Kirk Herbstreit was about to do the Collinsworth slide pic.twitter.com/QhMaXQMskO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 16, 2022

Kirk Herbstreit calling NFL games pic.twitter.com/WwPf6oXvHE — Primetime Carolina Podcast (@primetimecar) September 16, 2022

Cris Collinsworth watching Al Michaels with Kirk Herbstreitpic.twitter.com/R6XSGiZatk — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 16, 2022

Kirk Herbstreit doing NFL feels weird. I’m sure he’ll be fine but it’s kind of like having Colonel Sanders feeding you hamburgers. — Chris Castellani (@Castellani2014) September 16, 2022

Kirk Herbstreit by the time football season is over pic.twitter.com/ixnZZXKw7t — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) September 16, 2022

Overall, there’s no doubt Herbstreit left a major impression on the fans after doing just one Thursday Night Football game.

He made a name for himself as the face of college football on ESPN, and he’s now dipping his toes into the NFL pool.

The man is absurdly talented, and I think we can agree that his talent shined through Thursday night.

Social media reacts to Kirk Herbstreit on Thursday Night Football. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, Kirk Herbstreit has to turn around and get ready for College GameDay at Appalachian State tomorrow. The man is a workaholic in the best of ways.