Kirk Herbstreit Tells The Al Michaels Haters To Piss Right Off

Kirk Herbstreit spends his Saturdays shielding Lee Corso from the online trolls and he now spends his Fridays doing the same for Al Michaels.

Anyone need a good caretaker ahead of the holiday season? I’ve got one for you!

Herbstreit took to Twitter — or X, if you’re still trying to make that stick — Friday morning and called out a couple haters who think Michaels has lost his fastball.

Shockingly, people took issue with Michaels sounding less than thrilled to be calling Thursday’s miserable game between the Bears and Panthers. Frankly, I think Al deserves a medal for even showing up, but that’s just me.

Anyway, Herbie heard the noise because he’s pretty active on social media and the ESPN/Prime member ain’t he having any of it.

Shut up, losers!

Absolutely. Many of you are missing it with Al. He’s having a blast. That narrative isn’t accurate and is low hanging fruit for too many. https://t.co/kSALWQ43vS — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 10, 2023

I love football. I love watching teams compete and work to get better. And any game that’s a 1 possession game late in the 4th Q is a win for a broadcaster. Carolina has a lot of work to do around Bryce to give him a chance-meanwhile now that the @ChicagoBears defense is healthy… https://t.co/i7laeeRZ2J — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 10, 2023

Thought he was awesome. Bright future in the realm if he chooses. Natural https://t.co/GmFxwqEiix — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 10, 2023

Kirk Herbstreit looks out for Al Michaels

Love Kirk Herbstreit. Feel like he’s just about the only thing people don’t actively hate anymore. People rag on Pat McAfee all the time, and Al Michaels has been taking on fire for a year now.

But Herbie seems to have a pretty good backing, and it’s easy to see why. This cat will go to BATTLE for his co-workers, especially when they’re a billion and can’t defend themselves on social media.

Herbstreit has pretty much become Lee Corso’s personal caretaker on College GameDay for years now, and he’s now doing the same for Al Michaels.

Now, to be fair, Michaels — who is 78, by the way — didn’t sound overly enthused last night. Even on Carolina’s punt return in the first quarter, which was literally the only exciting part of the game, he was pretty checked out.

But you know what? I don’t blame him one bit. I love football. LOVE it. Love gambling. I always say a bad NFL game is better than no NFL game.

The Panthers get a punt return TD and Amazon puts up the "FLAG" graphic on the scorebug.



More than a minute after the punt, Al Michaels tells viewers that there was not actually a flag on the field. #TNF pic.twitter.com/d667uvaa0Y — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 10, 2023

But even I checked out last night after the first half. Couldn’t do it anymore. Now, part of that was because one of my bets already whiffed and I was pissed, but whatever.

If it was a good game — or even a somewhat compelling one — I would’ve locked back in for the second half.

That game was neither, and poor Al and Kirk had to sit through the whole thing. I went to my room and binged some Gordon Ramsay. They couldn’t do that.

So leave Al Michaels alone, haters. Kirk’s watching.