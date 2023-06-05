Videos by OutKick
Chase Herbstreit is set to begin an incredibly busy month of June on Wednesday. The youngest son of college football and NFL analyst Kirk Herbstreit will embark on a run of college camps that includes five of the 12 teams to reach a New Year’s Six Bowl game last season.
Herbstreit, a 2025 quarterback recruit, has not yet been ranked because he simply has not played that much on the high school level. However, the position is obviously in his blood, and he is considered to be one of the rising prospects in his class.
Herbstreit moved from Nashville to Cincinnati prior to his ninth grade year and enrolled at Ohio powerhouse St. Xavier. The starting job was occupied during his freshman year, and one of his teammates got the nod ahead his sophomore season.
Although Herbstreit began the year on the bench, he was thrust into the starting role midway through his second year with the Bombers and never looked back. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound quarterback completed 64 passes for 852 yards and four touchdowns with just one interception in seven games.
St. Xavier won its final two games of the season and in the first round of the state playoffs.
Admittedly, he looked young and inexperienced at times. Herbstreit really shined in others.
With the starting job secured for his junior season, Herbstreit has been putting in the work with notable quarterbacks coach Brad Maendler during the offseason. His zip continues to increase, and his accuracy is on the money.
There are still two years before Herbstreit has to decide on where to play his college ball. That isn’t stopping him from getting the necessary exposure this
summer month.
Chase Herbstreit is hitting the road!
Herbstreit told Chad Simmons of On3 that his June camp schedule is going to be hectic. He will be on-campus at the following schools over the course of the next few weeks:
- Michigan — June 7
- Ohio State — June 8
- Penn State — June 11
- Notre Dame — June 15
- Georgia — June 20
- Alabama — June 21 (if all goes according to plan)
When Herbstreit arrives in Ann Arbor, unless something changes over the next two days, his offer sheet will be empty. Considering that he has played only seven games in high school, that makes sense.
That is certainly going to change after running the gauntlet of camps in June, and Herbstreit should have multiple offers by the end of the summer. His list of suitors is only going to continue to grow as he gets more tape and more experience.
So far, Kentucky and Notre Dame have shown Herbstreit the most interest. He would love to play for the Buckeyes, like his father, but is looking for the right fit in terms of coaching and opportunity, wherever that may be.
Whatever teams decide they want me, I would give all teams the same chance. I would love to play college football anywhere. I am just looking to that opportunity.— Chase Herbstreit, via On3
His father will also be a big help in navigating the process. As will his three brothers, who all played college football as well.