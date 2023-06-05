Videos by OutKick

Chase Herbstreit is set to begin an incredibly busy month of June on Wednesday. The youngest son of college football and NFL analyst Kirk Herbstreit will embark on a run of college camps that includes five of the 12 teams to reach a New Year’s Six Bowl game last season.

Herbstreit, a 2025 quarterback recruit, has not yet been ranked because he simply has not played that much on the high school level. However, the position is obviously in his blood, and he is considered to be one of the rising prospects in his class.

Chase Herbstreit (Image courtesy: St. Xavier Athletics)

Herbstreit moved from Nashville to Cincinnati prior to his ninth grade year and enrolled at Ohio powerhouse St. Xavier. The starting job was occupied during his freshman year, and one of his teammates got the nod ahead his sophomore season.

Although Herbstreit began the year on the bench, he was thrust into the starting role midway through his second year with the Bombers and never looked back. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound quarterback completed 64 passes for 852 yards and four touchdowns with just one interception in seven games.

Chase Herbstreit (Image courtesy: St. Xavier Athletics)

St. Xavier won its final two games of the season and in the first round of the state playoffs.

Admittedly, he looked young and inexperienced at times. Herbstreit really shined in others.